Pay it Forward Spotlight: Care manager Dan Sievers

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In the world of healthcare, the human touch can make all the difference. This month, our Fox 17 Pay It Forward Spotlight Award winner is Dan Sievers, a registered nurse care manager at the Jenison U-M Health West office.

Sievers emphasizes the importance of emotional support in healthcare, stating, "Sometimes it can really mean the difference between getting well and not getting well." He dedicates extra time to patients who require additional assistance, noting that sometimes it's as simple as "just kind of hold[ing] their hand as we work through some of the difficulties that they're working with."

With a significant focus on mental health care, Sievers has established himself as a dependable resource for his patients. He believes it empowers them to have someone they can rely on for more than just their physical needs. "Just doing those little steps that I can to help somebody else have a better life. Just those little things are what I enjoy on a daily basis here at my job," Sievers shared.

He was nominated for the Pay It Forward Spotlight Award by a patient who highlighted how he goes above and beyond to meet the needs of those he serves. His colleagues echo these sentiments. Barb Van Wylen, a public service relations representative, said, "Doesn't matter how busy he is during the day, how many calls he's taken, he takes time and treats everybody with a lot of respect. He's a good guy."

When presented with the award, Sievers expressed his gratitude: "Wow. Well, thank you. That's really, yeah, thank you so much. That's just humbling." He attributes his success to his colleagues, stating, "Every one of my teammates has the same stories that people just depend on them, and it's really, really an honor."

Look forward to next month’s spotlight, which will feature a first responder. If you know of a first responder, veteran, or healthcare professional deserving recognition, you can nominate them here.

