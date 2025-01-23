SURPRISE! 2024 Persons of the Year announced at annual awards gala

KENT COUNTY, Mich — The FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Persons of the Year are... Michael and Marge Bush!

The couple was first featured in January 2024.

After decades of raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the couple hit a major milestone in 2024: one million dollars raised to fund research and treatment at that facility.

Their son Brian, diagnosed with brain cancer in 1983, sought treatment at St. Jude's several times before contracting pneumonia during a bone marrow transplant.

After spending days in a coma, Brian passed away at the age of 15 on April 1, 1989.

Through the cloud of grief after his death, the couple was stunned to learn they wouldn't have to pay for anything.

No family is charged for the cutting-edge research and treatment at St. Jude's.

Grateful yet heartbroken, they believed they would never return to the hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

"We said we're never going to come back. And this is it. We're never coming back," explained Marge. "And then another month. We just felt different... And we decided that we're going to give back."

They picked one of Brian's favorite activities- miniature golf- and created the St. Jude/Brian Bush Memorial Putt for Life Tournament.

"First day, first year we raised $1,000 for St. Jude's Children's Hospital. And then we sat down and said, we can make this better," explained Michael. "We will raise money to save lives because no child should die in the dawn of life. That was what Danny Thomas stated in 1962 when he started St. Jude."

The fundraiser is held on the last Saturday of July at Loeschner's Village Green in Grandville.

They will receive a $5,000 prize as the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Persons of the Year.

The Bushes are also being recognized by St. Jude Children's Hospital.

They have been selected to receive the St. Jude Event Coordinator of the Year award to be presented by ALSAC and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The 2025 St. Jude/Brian Bush Memorial Putt for Life Tournament is set for July 26, 2025.

