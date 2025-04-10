'RAISE THE ROOF': Kentwood Veteran Center Launches Fundraiser to Replace Crumbling Roof

KENTWOOD, MICH. — Hero's and Shero's Corner, a nonprofit that has provided a safe haven for area veterans since 2022, is in danger of closing due to a leaking and deteriorating roof.

The building's roof has been an issue for about a year, according to Reginald Howard, the founder of Hero's and Shero's Corner. Attempts to patch the roof have been unsuccessful, as new leaks continue to appear.

"We'll patch one spot, and few months later, we find other spots," Howard said.

Contractors have estimated the cost of a full roof replacement to be between $85,000 and $105,000 for the 8,800-square-foot building. The nonprofit has already raised a little over $40,000, but an additional $40,000 needs to be raised by May 31 to allow the roofing work to begin.

"We always hear people say, 'Thank you for your service.' Well, if you really want to thank us for our service, this is the time that we really need you," Howard said.

Until the roof is replaced, the nonprofit has been forced to limit access to the building, which Howard said would be "devastating" if they have to close their doors.

"If we have to close our doors, it would be devastating to some veterans who have finally found a place where they feel like they belong," Howard said.

Donations for the "Raise the Roof" fundraiser can be made through the nonprofit's GoFundMe page, or by stopping by the nonprofit located at 4809 Eastern Ave. in Kentwood.

