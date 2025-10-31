'It's a movement': Meet the woman behind The M.O.M.S Club of Grand Rapids

Markesha Witherspoon, a full-time doula and the founder of the nonprofit The M.O.M.S Club of Grand Rapids, has built a local movement to connect parents and provide material and emotional support to families across West Michigan.

The M.O.M.S Club of Grand Rapids, — which Witherspoon says stands for maternal outreach and motherhood support — provides a range of resources to families in need.

"This is an organization. It's a movement. It's something powerful. It's something that is rooted in community, and it's something that's really elevated to benefit everyone in community," she told FOX 17 News. "We trying to make sure, one mom at a time, one family at a time, one baby at a time, get all the support they need."

As a busy mother of three, Witherspoon knows the challenges moms face.

"I wanted to provide support for all parents, all mothers, at any stage of parenting or pregnancy," she explained. "I became a mom and I had twins for the first time. I didn't know what I was walking into. It was no rule book."

Witherspoon’s organization offers monthly gatherings at a Parent Café. It also operates a referral-based baby and family pantry that supplies food, diapers, wipes, and other essentials.

The nonprofit also runs seasonal giveaways and outreach that have assisted hundreds of families.

"Every event I provide for the community is free. And I do that because I want the community to come together and know that there's support out there," Witherspoon said.

Witherspoon’s work extends to social media, where she connects parents with information about local resources and events. She said parents often thank her in person for the helpful posts.

"Anywhere I go, someone is seeing me and saying, Thank you for posting this. I would have never known if you haven't posted. And nowadays, social media is big."

She credits her own mother as a major source of help.

"My mother is my biggest support. She's the daycare, she's the coordinator for the pantry. She's my prayer support. She encourages me."

For Witherspoon, the personal payoff comes from seeing the difference her work makes in her community and in her children’s lives.

"I started seeing the impact that I had, and that's the reward. My kids are still smiling. I'm better... I'm thriving better as a mother. That's always first and foremost, because as I minister to other people and mentorship, I'm also doing that for myself. So that's the biggest reward."

The M.O.M.S Club of Grand Rapids has a large Thanksgiving giveaway planned next month.

Witherspoon says the organization is always looking for volunteers and donations to support its mission.

As the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Month, Witherspoon receives a $550 prize.

