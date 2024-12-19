'This is an absolute game changer': Family of boy with muscular dystrophy gifted wheelchair-accessible van

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ottawa County nonprofit gifted a wheelchair-accessible van to another lucky family Wednesday.

Adam Schafer, 11, was born with muscular dystrophy.

Andrew and Tara, his parents, says things were difficult and time consuming without a proper vehicle to accommodate their son’s condition. They needed to unfold and collapse Adam’s wheelchair and carry him in and out of the car.

The family says their new wheelchair-accessible van from Lori's Voice is a huge help.

"It’s just a whole lot more independence for our son and a whole lot easier on us, for our backs, on our shoulders. He's getting bigger and we're not getting any younger, and so this is an absolute game changer for all of us, and his independence is just going to really skyrocket."

“Yeah, I think next year is going to be hard to top this Christmas. We'll have to get him a pony or something; I don't know.”

Adam’s parents say they learned of their selection at night. They were so excited that they couldn’t sleep!

