'No judgment': Retired Army veteran battling hunger with community food pantry

BARRY COUNTY, Mich — As food costs increase, more families need help putting food on the table in West Michigan.

Jon Nash saw the need and stepped up to find a way to nourish his community with the Underground Food Pantry.

FOX 17

The pantry, which originated in the basement of New Beginnings Church of God in Hastings, will soon relocate to a larger building next door.

FOX 17

"It's a community pantry, so anybody can use it, and these donations that you see here, all came from the community," Nash told FOX 17 News.

FOX 17

The pantry began quietly in 2022 feeding about a dozen people.

Now the operation has grown to feed anywhere from 200 to 250 people each week.

FOX 17

"It's all been word of mouth," Nash explained. "Neighbors helping neighbors."

The pantry provides fresh fruits and veggies, canned goods, dry items, drinks and even hygiene items.

"You qualify if you come down here," Nash said. "There's no judgment here. If you want a judgment, you need to go down to Court Street."

FOX 17

Nash, who was once homeless before joining the Army, realizes sometimes people need a little help to turn their lives around.

"This isn't a handout. This is a hand up," he said. "You're going to use this to a certain point, and then you're going to find your way... and you're going to pay it forward."

The retired veteran spends roughly six days a week at the pantry or delivering food items to shut-in residents.

FOX 17

"I hope everybody finds their niche that's something that they'd love to do because this does not seem like work," he said. "If I had known I was going have this much fun in my mid-sixties, I would have done this a long time ago."

Nash also started a food pantry 25 years ago at Thornapple Valley Church in Hastings that's still in operation.

The Underground Food Pantry is located at 502 East Bond St, Hastings, Michigan.

Hours of operation include Thursdays 11 am-1 pm and Thursdays 5 pm-7 pm.

No criteria are needed.

Donations of food, water, hygiene, and gift cards are needed, along with volunteers to help with the night shift.

To learn more, about The Underground Food Pantry, click here.

FOX 17

As the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Month, Nash receives a $550 prize.

Know someone who should be featured next month? Nominate them here.

Meet Kristi Kinzler, our April 2025 Pay it Forward Person of the Month.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube