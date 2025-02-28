This woman is helping struggling pet owners in the most 'paw-some' way

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It's not just the price of eggs- costs to feed and own a pet are also rising.

Rachel Jensen has a "pet-tential" solution for people struggling to keep their animals from being surrendered to a shelter.

FOX 17

Jensen, who worked for years in Kent County Animal Control, started Pleasant Hearts Pet Food Pantry.

FOX 17

The pantry offers free food, treats, and accessories for pet owners in need.

"Food is expensive. Supplies are expensive. Life is expensive right now," Jensen told FOX 17 News. "I've had a big medical bill come up where just don't know how to prioritize those things."

FOX 17

Jensen began the pantry in a friend's basement in 2016.

The operation has now expanded and moved into a building on Godfrey Avenue near downtown Grand Rapids.

FOX 17

"As a pet parent, it makes me feel good to be able to give my animals a new bed or a new toy or some treats. So I want to make sure that people also have that option when they're going through tough times," she explained. "It doesn't feel great for them to have to ask for help, but you can't go without, because if you go without, you can't take care of your pets."

FOX 17

Every other weekend shoppers can attend a distribution event and take what they need.

"Basically we just say like one item per pet. So if you have three dogs, you can grab three bags of treats," she said. "We're pushing 400 pets every time that we're feeding."

FOX 17

Jensen said the demand for pantry services is steadily increasing.

Feb. Person of the Month: Rachel Jensen

"We're seeing at least 10 to 20 new emails come in every week for people needing help," she explained. "We've never said no to taking somebody on, even when times are super tough for us."

Courtesy: Pleasant Hearts Pet Food Pantry

Despite all the hard work and long hours, Jensen says it's "100 percent worth it".

"To know that even if we kept one or two pets from going into the shelter, it makes all the difference," she said. "The people that we meet here are always very grateful...they're just so happy to be able to provide for their pets and not even have to think about getting rid of them, because I can't imagine."

FOX 17

Jensen said they also offer assistance with spay/neuter services, along with free microchipping and vaccine clinics.

The nonprofit pantry runs solely on donations.

Courtesy: Pleasant Hearts Pet Food Pantry

A "Mardi Paws" fundraiser is scheduled for March 21st to help support their mission.

To learn more about Pleasant Hearts Pet Food Pantry, click here.

As the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Month, Jensen receives a $550 prize.

Know someone who should be featured next month? Nominate them here.

Meet Doug Hallerberg, our January 2025 Pay it Forward Person of the Month.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube