Muskegon County grant helping new women business owners

MUSKEGON, Mich. — In 2021 three retired health care leaders decided to pay it forward by starting a fund to help women-owned businesses. Their grants are helping businesses grow, including an early learning academy in Muskegon.

Lataja Cosse started Divine Minds, Early Learning Academy in her home in 2020.

“My degree is in early childhood education. So, I had a conversation with my husband, and I asked him, I said, 'Would you give me your blessing to open up our home to support other families?” said Divine Minds Early Learning Academy Owner Lataja Cosse.

After three years, the academy outgrew her home, and she moved the business to its own building.

“It has been busy, especially the need for great, reliable childcare, and our wait list is currently at about 70 children,” said Cosse.

The move wasn’t cheap, so she applied for a grant from the Business Equity Initiative to help.

“We're actually looking to raise $50,000 for our outdoor educational area, and so that grant was about $5,000 and it's something towards a bigger goal, but it's definitely a blessing,” said Cosse.

The Business Equity Initiative Equity Fund was started in 2021 by Mary Anne Gorman, Kim Suarez and Nancy McCarthy. The trio were retired health care leaders.

“There's not a lot of generational wealth behind some of these folks. And so, we just felt like, you know, that was a place where maybe we could have some kind of an impact,” said Co-Founder Nancy McCarthy.

The fund awards grants from $1,000 to $5,000 to new women business owners in Muskegon County.

“We are seeing now there are several businesses that were able to go from home-based businesses to a location and actually have a brick-and-mortar location. And that's always rewarding to see that,” said McCarthy.

Cosse says she knows young women of color face a lot of obstacles in growing their businesses, and is glad for the Business Initiative Equity Fund’s help.

“Follow your dreams; continue to push and go. There are people here that are here willing and ready to support you. If you have a heart for what you do, it'll be known and it'll be seen,” said Cosse.

The deadline to apply for a Business Initiative Equity grant is Feb. 13. For more information click here.

To learn more about the Academy click here.

If you want to donate to the Business Equity Initiative, click here.

