Dance instructor pays it forward, launches nonprofit to offer affordable lessons

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Everything is getting more costly, and one local woman is setting out to change that for families — at least in one area.

Kelsey Lee started Dance PlayHouse in September as a nonprofit to bring affordable dance lessons to people of all ages.

One mom says these classes have allowed her to connect more with her son.

"He loves to dance. He's always very excited to get here to dance," Kimberly Morris said.

These classes allow the two to share a special bond through dance.

"It's kind of nice to be a part of something that my child could also do," Kimberly added.

Her son, Declan, cherishes these moments with his mom.

"I just love watching her do it. So I just tried doing it," Declan said.

The two often come out to these classes at the Grand Haven Community Center.

"It was, like, one of my biggest passions. So I saw an opportunity to get back into something that I love, so I decided to do the class," Kimberly said.

The mom explains that they can attend these classes because of the low costs, which Dance PlayHouse Founder Kelsey Lee made possible.

"It felt like the right time to finally put my dream into action and start Dance PlayHouse," Lee added.

The founder is a professional dancer with experience in ballet and modern dance.

"I went on to get a bachelor's degree in dance. All of that was possible because I relied on financial help from teachers and scholarships. So I knew I eventually wanted to pay it forward," Lee told FOX 17.

That pay-it-forward mindset has helped dozens of people to seek out her classes.

"Everything we do is, like, suggested pricing so... and that price point is based on our break-even point so that those prices are our break-even point. So those who can afford it, great; they help support the people who can't afford our prices," Lee said.

According to the Dance PlayHouse's webpage, tuition prices range from $15 for one class to $200 for 30 classes. It also states, "Our tuition prices are suggested, and no one will be turned away for not paying."

Dance PlayHouse is for people of all ages. They have classes on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.

"It's the one space that I have to ... go through my own emotions and stuff like that and whatnot," Kimberly said.

This mom is happier seeing her son grow.

"It's really fun to see that in him, come home with that and then performing for us at home and showing us what he's learned," Kimberly added.

