Pay it Forward Spotlight: Lt. Ed Hansen

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — This February we shine the FOX 17 Spotlight Award on a first responder in Montcalm County.

Ed Hansen is a firefighter who has made giving back his life's work, and not just in the fire house.

Born and raised in Montcalm Township, Lt. Hansen has now spent 17 years serving the town he grew up in.

"I've always wanted to help the community," he shared. "When you help somebody, especially if you know that person, it's a good feeling that you did something, you helped."

He works full time for the road commission; he serves on the township board; and he's a paid on-call firefighter, ready to drop what he's doing with a moment's notice.

"It could happen anytime," Lt. Hansen explained. "We could be sitting home and all sudden your pager goes off. This what we sign up for."

For his dedication, Lt. Hansen was nominated and selected as FOX 17's Pay it Forward Spotlight Award winner for February.

His boss, Chief Clifton Dickinson, said, "You couldn't have picked a better person for that; he's pretty much the face of this department."

That's probably why he's won his station's Firefighter of the Year multiple times.

It's a source of pride for Chief Dickinson.

"My first thought was 'Way to go, Ed! Put Montcalm Township on the map,'" he said. "I love it. I love the idea. It's a blessing for this department."

The way Lt. Hansen sees it, it's a chance to shine a spotlight on not just him but the team around him.

"We all stand out and shine at times," Lt. Hansen said. "I mean, I'm no better than the next guy, but that's how I feel. I mean, we all have a job to do."

