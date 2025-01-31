'Paid by smiles': Man shares joy of music with drumline for those with special needs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On a quiet winter day, the sound of percussion percolates from the inside of the Loy Norrix High School auditorium.

FOX 17

Under Doug Hallerberg's leadership, students with cognitive impairments are getting the chance to play the drums and develop their own rhythm.

"We're not trying to teach them a lot. We're just trying to have them so they have fun. If they learn something along the way, that's even better," Hallerberg told FOX 17 News. "To know this population is to learn to love them, and all preconceived notions are right out the window."

FOX 17

Hallerberg created the Kingpins drumline in 2021 to help people of all ages- and all abilities- experience the joy of making music.

FOX 17

His brother, Dale Hallerberg, encouraged him to bring the activity to the Kalamazoo area after launching a similar program in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

The Kingpins have programming in several locations across West Michigan, including Portage Parks and Rec.

Hallerberg estimates they reached nearly 500 people through 50 sessions last year.

FOX 17

Hallerberg, a self-described "eighth-grade trombone dropout", is not a drummer.

But, he's gained enough skills to lead the free lessons, as students play the backing to popular tracks.

FOX 17

Thanks to volunteers, and donated drums, students are able not only to have fun, but gain focus, and the confidence to march to the beat of their own drum.

"We get paid very well because we get paid by smiles," he said. "Just the joy and the engagement keeps us going."

FOX 17

As the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Month, Hallerberg receives a $550 prize.

FOX 17

Do you know someone who should be featured next month? Nominate them here.

Meet Alyce Hole, our December 2024 Pay it Forward Person of the Month.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube