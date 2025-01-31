Watch Now
'Paid by smiles': Man shares joy of music with drumline for those with special needs

The Kingpins drumline offers free programming in several locations across West Michigan
A West Michigan man is helping people of all abilities enjoy music.
Posted
and last updated

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On a quiet winter day, the sound of percussion percolates from the inside of the Loy Norrix High School auditorium.

Under Doug Hallerberg's leadership, students with cognitive impairments are getting the chance to play the drums and develop their own rhythm.

"We're not trying to teach them a lot. We're just trying to have them so they have fun. If they learn something along the way, that's even better," Hallerberg told FOX 17 News. "To know this population is to learn to love them, and all preconceived notions are right out the window."

Hallerberg created the Kingpins drumline in 2021 to help people of all ages- and all abilities- experience the joy of making music.

His brother, Dale Hallerberg, encouraged him to bring the activity to the Kalamazoo area after launching a similar program in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

The Kingpins have programming in several locations across West Michigan, including Portage Parks and Rec.

Hallerberg estimates they reached nearly 500 people through 50 sessions last year.

Hallerberg, a self-described "eighth-grade trombone dropout", is not a drummer.

But, he's gained enough skills to lead the free lessons, as students play the backing to popular tracks.

Thanks to volunteers, and donated drums, students are able not only to have fun, but gain focus, and the confidence to march to the beat of their own drum.

"We get paid very well because we get paid by smiles," he said. "Just the joy and the engagement keeps us going."

As the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Month, Hallerberg receives a $550 prize.

