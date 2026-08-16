LOWELL, Mich. — A case of swine flu has now been confirmed in an Ionia County resident who was a swine exhibitor at the Kent County Youth Fair, health officials say.

WATCH: Swine flu confirmed in Ionia County neighbor after Kent County Youth Fair exposure

Swine flu confirmed in Ionia County neighbor after Kent County Youth Fair exposure

The case comes after swine flu was detected among pigs at the fair, prompting the Kent County Health Department and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to reach out to swine exhibitors and their families.

Health officials are now urging anyone who may have spent time around the pigs to watch for flu-like symptoms and contact their health care provider if they become sick.

Kent County Administrative Health Officer Adam London told FOX 17 reporter Paige Meyer in an interview Tuesday that swine flu symptoms can look similar to those associated with seasonal influenza.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Swine flu detected among pigs at Kent County Youth Fair; health officials urge visitors to monitor symptoms

Swine flu detected among pigs at Kent County Youth Fair; health officials urge visitors to monitor symptoms

“So we're talking about fever, cough, nausea, maybe some vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, things like that,” London said.

The MDHHS chief medical executive, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, says anyone who develops symptoms after being around the pigs should make sure their health care provider knows about that possible exposure.

“Anyone who develops flu-like symptoms after possible exposure should contact their health care provider and let them know about their recent contact with pigs at the fair,” Bagdasarian said. “Individuals who are sick should stay home until they have fully recovered.”

MDHHS is reminding people of several precautions they can take when visiting farms, fairs and livestock exhibits.

Health officials recommend the following:



Avoid eating or drinking inside livestock barns or show rings.

Leave toys, pacifiers, cups, baby bottles, strollers and similar items outside areas where pigs are present.

People at higher risk for serious flu complications should avoid contact with pigs and swine barns at fairs.

Stay up to date on your annual influenza vaccination.

Health officials continue to monitor the situation following the swine flu cases at the Kent County Youth Fair.

For additional information and resources about swine flu, click here.

WXMI.

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