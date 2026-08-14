YANKEE SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 16-year-old who drowned at Gun Lake in West Michigan was recovered Friday morning after first responders spent two days searching the water.

Michigan State Police Trooper Zach Murphy, who assisted in the search, said crews faced difficult underwater conditions while trying to locate the teen. Murphy also responded to another recent water rescue effort on the Muskegon River, where missing tubers were found after several days.

"Yeah, it's been a busy couple weeks," Murphy said.

Murphy said the terrain beneath Gun Lake created major challenges for search teams.

"I don't think there's any search that's going to be like the last one you were on," Murphy said. "I think with the one, the challenge that we had faced, was the rapid change in depth, from shore as you went out to deeper parts of the lake."

Yankee Springs Fire Chief Dan Miller said the lake’s varying depths made search efforts more complicated, especially on the south side of Gun Lake.

"The lake has got at one spot, over by Orangeville way, south of the lake, you're at 60-80 feet," Miller said. "Other places, you can play volleyball in the areas there. So there's different islands and stuff. The depth of the lake varies all over the place."

Watch: Teen drowns at Gun Lake; first responders describe two-day search and recovery effort

Teen drowns at Gun Lake; first responders describe two-day search and recovery effort

When asked about the sudden drop-offs, Miller responded, "Yep. Down you go."

Despite the difficult conditions and tragic outcome, Murphy said the mission for every search remains focused on helping families find closure.

"Returning people back to their loved ones is always extremely important," Murphy said. "That's why we do what we do."

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