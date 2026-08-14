Teen's body recovered from Gun Lake after Wednesday drowning

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Emergency responders recovered the body of the teen who died in a drowning in Gun Lake on Wednesday.

Crews were able to get the teen out of the water on Friday morning, said Michigan State Police.

On Wednesday afternoon, authorities were called to the area near Orangeville Island after the teen went underwater and did not resurface.

The teen was with family on the lake when the incident happened, according to Sgt. Carlos Fossati.

Search crews spent hours on Wednesday and all day Thursday looking for the teen. On Thursday afternoon, authorities ruled the teen was dead.

Troopers and firefighters struggled with murky conditions along the lake's bottom as they tried to find the boy. Public boat launches on Gun Lake were closed during the search to keep crews safe.

The teen's identity was not released by state police.

Anyone who witnessed what happened to the teen or has information on the situation is encouraged to contact the Michigan State Police Wayland Post at (269) 792-2213.

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