ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford Public Schools will start classes on August 24 with a shortage of bus drivers, prompting district officials to seek up to 10 additional drivers to fill the gap.



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Rockford Public Schools needs more bus drivers as the school year begins

The transportation department currently has 55 bus drivers but needs 60 to adequately serve all routes, according to Matt Puett, Rockford Public Schools transportation director. The district covers more than 4,000 miles each school day.

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"We do need 60 bus drivers right now. We're at 55 bus drivers," Puett said.

While all routes will be covered when school begins, Puett said he has consolidated some runs to manage the shortage.

"So that adds 10 minutes to each run, which doesn't sound like a lot, but for a child, 10 extra minutes on a route seems like a long time to them," Puett said.

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Puett would like to add 10 more drivers to fill gaps. In the meantime, the district will rely on retired drivers and staff members, including Puett himself.

"I'll jump in a bus and drive. I have two or three mechanics that will jump in buses and drive, and I have all my office staff that will jump in the buses and drive," Puett said.

The district offers a starting wage of $23 per hour for bus drivers. Puett emphasized that modern buses are easier to operate than in the past.

Daren Bower

"They're not as difficult. You know, they are automatics. Even if you're short and you're afraid that the pedals are too far away, the pedals will move up to you," Puett said.

Current driver Nicole Saari, who is beginning her fifth full school year with the district, encourages others to consider the position.

Daren Bower

"Nobody really knows how easy it is to drive a bus. They always think it's such a big, hard task that it's a big vehicle, that it's going to be way more complicated than it actually is. It's very simple," Saari said.

"It's the most fun I've ever had as a job," she added, noting the rewarding experience of watching students grow over the years.

Those interested in applying for bus driver positions can find information on the district's website or CLICK HERE.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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