GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Neighbors in Grand Rapids' Boston Square neighborhood are pushing back against a local liquor store's plan to relocate to a larger building next door, saying the move would worsen existing crime problems in the area.

WATCH: Boston Square neighbors oppose liquor store expansion plan

Boston Square neighbors oppose liquor store expansion plan

Oliver's Market, located on the corner of Kalamazoo Avenue and Ramona Street, has applied to the city to move into an adjacent building. The owner says his goal is to expand the market to offer a wider selection of products and make the store more visible and accessible. The proposal also includes plans to restore windows and install new LED lighting to improve the building's visibility.

But residents say the store has not been a good neighbor, and they are asking the city to deny the request.

Victor Williams, president of the Boston Square Neighborhood Association, has lived in the neighborhood for nearly 30 years. He says the store has a long history of problems.

"Oliver's has never been a good neighbor to the residents here in Boston Square," Williams said. "We don't feel like they do their part as it is."

City planners say they are aware of crimes including drunk and disorderly conduct, littering, and loitering occurring in the area around the store.

Williams said the proposed building position under a large tree and the areas around the building raises additional safety concerns.

"[There's] a lot of reason for concern there," Williams explained. "The idea of them moving into a bigger space, exacerbating the existing problems that are already taking place here, is not something that residents are fond of."

Williams said he is open to working with Oliver's Market in the future, but his priority right now is the safety and well-being of the community.

"We're looking to elevate the relationship of residents and business, and the way that we exist here in the space. And so, to have people in the space that don't respect those rules and those relationships and the things that we are building for ourselves as a community is a problem."

The owner of Oliver's Market did not respond to a request for comment.

The Planning Commission is holding a public hearing on the issue Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Click here to view the agenda.

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