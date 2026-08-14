Today's Forecast: Warm and humid, but dry

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: Areas of patchy fog are possible through the morning commute, but should not be as thick as the last few mornings. Today will be the best outdoor day of the week with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the mid-80s. It will be humid, with feels like temperatures approaching 90! Another system will be coming through this weekend with waves of showers and thunderstorms Saturday into Sunday. Areas south of Grand Rapids have been included in a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for isolated severe storms on Saturday, with a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for I-94 and south. Damaging wind gusts are the main threat Saturday but we can't rule out a brief spin-up tornado, especially in the Slight Risk area. This system should depart by the later half of Sunday. The start of next week will be dry and more comfortable with some sunshine on Monday and Tuesday, and lower humidity. Rain and storm chances return on Wednesday.

TODAY: A.M. fog, otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the low/mid 80s and humid. Wind: Northeast 5 mph

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: East 5 mph

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with waves of showers and thunderstorms. A few severe storms possible. Highs around 80, and humid.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers/thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s, and very humid.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lower humidity.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 80.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers/thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube