Portage police asking for help finding missing woman

KALAMAZOO CO., Mich. — Portage public safety officers are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 31-year-old woman last seen in Kalamazoo.

The Portage Department of Public Safety said Halie Renee Vaughn was reported missing on Aug. 11 after leaving Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo several days earlier.

According to investigators, Vaughn was taken by ambulance to the hospital on Aug. 6 for medical treatment. Police say she left the facility on foot before being discharged by medical staff. Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety searched for Vaughn after she left the hospital but were unable to find her. Investigators said Vaughn was communicating with people through Facebook as recently as Aug. 8.

Vaughn is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, about 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police said it is unknown what clothing she was wearing when she left the hospital.

Authorities say Vaughn has autism and schizophrenia, increasing concerns for her safety and well-being.

Investigators also believe she may be trying to travel to the Marcellus or Dowagiac areas in Cass County.

Anyone who has seen Vaughn, spoken with her or knows where she may be is asked to contact the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

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