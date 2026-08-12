UPDATE: US-131 reopens after dump truck crash spills asphalt near Burton Street in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — UPDATE: All lanes have reopened as of 6:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A crash involving an asphalt dump truck has shut down southbound US-131 at Burton Street.

Michigan State Police say a merging vehicle cut off the dump truck just before 6 p.m., causing it to overturn and spill asphalt across the left lanes of the highway.

The 22-year-old man driving the dump truck was taken to the hospital in stable condition. He suffered burns to his back and a broken left arm.

Crews are working to remove the asphalt and clear the roadway. All southbound traffic is being forced off the highway at Burton Street. Drivers can get back on the highway just south of the crash scene.

Police are asking drivers to expect delays and find another route if possible.

Troopers are still investigating the crash and speaking with witnesses.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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