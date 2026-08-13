Program reaches 30 years of providing free shoes to Kent County students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back-to-school shopping season is here, and for thousands of Kent County families, one nonprofit is making sure students head into the new school year with proper footwear.

WATCH: Program reaches 30 years of providing free shoes to local students

Program reaches 30 years of providing free shoes to local students

In The Image's annual S.H.O.E.S. program is in its 30th year, and over three decades the program has provided more than 100,000 pairs of shoes to Kent County kids. This year, organizers expect to give out another 4,000 pairs over the course of the two-day event.

For parents, the relief is immediate.

"It really is great, cause look, I got some shoes. You know, I didn't have to worry about that coming out of the budget. Yeah. So that helps," said Og Benavides, a Dad of two.

For students, the program opens up options that might not otherwise be available.

"Usually when we go to the shoe store we only get like Crocs and stuff, but now I can get like shoes, and like hard ones that I can wear during like all year," Aniyah Brown said.

Kids at the event also go home with a new book bag filled with school supplies.

In The Image Executive Director Ashley Lubbers said the donations come from donors and different programs happening throughout the year. Lubbers said the impact goes beyond the shoes themselves.

"It's great to make the kids happy; it's even better to see the parents walking out proud and having their kids be ready for school," Lubbers said.

For Brown, the new shoes are already earmarked for a special occasion.

"They are really cute, and I'm going to wear them for the first day of school," Brown said.

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