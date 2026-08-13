BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A 16-year-old boy died after going underwater while swimming in Gun Lake Wednesday evening, Michigan State Police confirmed Thursday.



Authorities were called to the area near Orangeville Island after the teen went underwater and did not resurface.

The teen was with family on the lake when the incident happened, according to Michigan State Police Wayland Post Sgt. Carlos Fossati.

WATCH: 16-year-old drowns in Gun Lake, recovery effort underway

16-year-old drowns in Gun Lake, recovery effort underway

“Family get together, having fun on the water, and at some point the young individual went under the water and just didn’t surface again,” Fossati said.

Search crews returned to the lake Thursday morning as multiple agencies worked to locate the teen. But by Thursday afternoon, authorities confirmed the teen had drowned and shifted their focus to recovering his body.

Fossati said divers are facing challenging conditions as they search the lake.

“With the water conditions being what they are, being murky and the bottom pretty mucky and all that, it’s quite difficult for the divers to work through everything,” Fossati said.

All Gun Lake boat launches remain closed while the recovery effort continues.

Authorities are also asking boaters to stay off the lake so crews can safely conduct the search.

“I would just say please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers, and if you don’t have to be on the lake with a boat, please don’t,” Fossati said.

MSP is asking anyone who witnessed Wednesday evening’s incident to contact their Wayland Post.

WXMI. Crews stationed at the Gun Lake Yankee Springs Recreation Area Boat Launch Thursday afternoon with a helicopter overhead assisting in the recovery efforts.

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