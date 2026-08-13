Families search for ways to save as back-to-school gets more expensive

FOREST HILLS, Mich. — Parents preparing for the new school year are facing higher costs than last year, with families spending about $40 more per child on back-to-school items.

Families Feel the Pinch

"The prices are just outrageous compared to last year. Even last year was expensive, but this year is even more expensive," said Sabrina Beganovic, a Forest Hills mom shopping for two children.

Grand Valley State University economics professor Paul Isely confirmed the price increases, saying "an average family for an average kid in K through 12 is going to spend about 40 more bucks this year than they did last year."

The National Retail Federation surveys show families in the Midwest spend just under $900 per student on back-to-school items, with more than half going toward clothing, about a third for electronics, and the rest for school supplies. For families with multiple children, those costs add up.

What's Driving Higher Costs

The higher costs affect electronics, clothing, and traditional school supplies. Isely said rising manufacturing and transportation costs are partly responsible for the increases, noting that "the fundamental markers of what you need to make things are going up in price."

The added expense comes as families already face pressure from rising housing, gas and borrowing costs throughout the year.

"As a result, families are more pinched in what they can buy, so they're going to be looking for deals," Isely said.

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Back-to-school gets more expensive as families search for ways to save

Help Available for Struggling Families

Families needing additional help have options available. Heart of West Michigan United Way Chief Impact Officer Becki Postma said families often face difficult decisions.

"People are having to make really tough decisions. Do I pay utility bills, do I buy supplies for my child?" Postma said.

The organization's 211 service connects families with resources based on their ZIP code, including back-to-school supplies, giveaways and assistance with utilities, rent, housing and food. The service is available 24/7 and completely anonymous, requiring only age and ZIP code information.

"We don't ask for any personal information," Postma said. "There's nothing to be embarrassed or ashamed of. We all have our unique needs and circumstances."

Postma also recommends families contact school guidance counselors or administrators directly, as schools often have resources that aren't publicly advertised.

Forest Hills district officials said families can also contact their school's main office for help.

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