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MSP: Authorities searching for 16-year-old in Gun Lake

Gun Lake Response
FOX 17
Gun Lake Response
Posted
and last updated

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a missing teenager in Gun Lake, according to Michigan State Police.

According to officials, the missing person is a 16-year-old male.

Crews with the Barry County Sheriff's Office, Orangeville Township Fire Department, Yankee Springs Fire Department and the Michigan State Police dive team are currently on scene, according to Michigan State Police.

Officials did not provide a time when the person was last seen or what led up to the response.

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