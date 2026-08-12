Today's Forecast: Foggy early with isolated afternoon storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: Patchy fog this morning could impact the visibility on your morning commute, but should be lifting by around 9 a.m. It will be mainly dry through the early afternoon today, with the chance for scattered storms to develop from I-96 south between around 2 and 6 p.m. Widespread severe storms are not expected, but brief gusty winds and heavy rain are likely in any storm. Highs today will be in the low 80s, feeling like the upper 80s due to high humidity. A stray shower or storm is possible on Thursday too, but Friday looks dry and the best outdoor day of the week. Temperatures will remain in the lower 80s and muggy. Another system is forecast to come in this weekend with showers Saturday, and the chance for thunderstorms on Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with chance afternoon thunderstorms. A few could be on the stronger side. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: NW 5 - 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the mid 60s. Light north wind.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with chance afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with chance thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

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