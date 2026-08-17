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Fire destroys greenhouse in Casco Township

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South Haven Area Emergency Services
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Posted

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fire crews responded to a greenhouse fire in Casco Township Sunday evening.

South Haven Area Emergency Services says firefighters were dispatched around 5:45 p.m. to the area of 111th Avenue east of 68th Street.

When crews arrived, they found a greenhouse fully engulfed in flames.

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Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to nearby greenhouses, according to officials.

No injuries were reported.

The Ganges Fire Department assisted at the scene through mutual aid.

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