Fire destroys greenhouse in Casco Township

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fire crews responded to a greenhouse fire in Casco Township Sunday evening.

South Haven Area Emergency Services says firefighters were dispatched around 5:45 p.m. to the area of 111th Avenue east of 68th Street.

When crews arrived, they found a greenhouse fully engulfed in flames.

South Haven Area Emergency Services

South Haven Area Emergency Services

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to nearby greenhouses, according to officials.

No injuries were reported.

The Ganges Fire Department assisted at the scene through mutual aid.

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