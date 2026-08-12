Gull Lake High School cancels varsity football season

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Gull Lake High School has canceled the varsity football season as the team faces insufficient player participation.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Drew Bordner said current roster numbers make it impossible to hold a varsity football season, and that players had voiced concerns about safety.

"Our greatest responsibility is to provide a safe and appropriate experience for our student-athletes, and with our current roster numbers, we are unable to safely sustain a varsity football season," Bordner said.

The district said it supports athletes who chose not to participate.

"As a District, we support the athletes who voiced their concerns about safety and made the difficult choice not to participate," the superintendent said.

The cancellation comes as Michigan State Police investigate an alleged assault involving members of the football team.

The alleged assault that happened during a football camp in Oceana County in June. Police have not released details about potential suspects.

The Oceana County Prosecutor's Office is expected to decide if anyone will face criminal charges.

It's not clear if the investigation played a role into the decision to call off the season.

The junior varsity team will move forward with scheduled practices, scrimmages and games.

The district said the cancellation will affect more than just players, noting that many groups contribute to the traditions surrounding Friday night games at Gull Lake. Officials said they are actively exploring ways to continue those traditions and bring the community together.

"Our hearts are especially with our seniors," the superintendent said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube