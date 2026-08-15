Today's Forecast: Scattered Showers & Storms, Very Humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pass through West Michigan today, with the most activity likely south of I-94. It will not be an "all day" rain, but just make sure to pull up the radar if you have any outdoor plans. Your best bet though will be to stay inside as it will be warm and very muggy with highs in the upper 70s/low 80s, and dewpoints around 70. Our severe threat has shifted south, but areas south of Grand Rapids are still included in a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) meaning an isolated severe storm or two will be possible. The main storm threat will be damaging winds. Another round of showers and storms will be possible into the day Sunday, but this system should depart by the later half of the day after the cold front swings through. The start of next week will be dry with sunshine on the way for Monday and Tuesday, and more comfortable with lower humidity. Highs will be around 80. Rain and storm chances return on Wednesday, with temperatures dropping to the 70s through the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, a few severe storms possible south of Grand Rapids. Highs in the upper 70s/low 80s and very humid. Wind E/SE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Lows around 70. Wind S/SE at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A.M. scattered showers/thunderstorms, then P.M. clearing. Highs in the low 80s and very humid. Wind W at 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower humidity.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 80 and lower humidity.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers/thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid/upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

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