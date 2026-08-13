State Police: 16-year-old missing in Gun Lake did drown

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — The 16-year-old boy who went missing in Gun Lake on Wednesday did drown, said Michigan State Police.

The announcement came one day after the teen disappeared in the water on August 12.

Crews are now working to locate the teen's body as authorities widened their search efforts Thursday afternoon.

MSP has closed all boat launches and is asking the public to stay off the lake while their crews continue their search.

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