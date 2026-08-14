AG Nessel: 6 people charged for alleged voting crimes during 2024 November elections

LANSING, Mich. — On Thursday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced charges against 5 non-citizens alleged to have voted in the 2024 general election. In addition, 1 U.S. citizen is alleged to have registered their non-citizen spouse to vote.

The Michigan Department of State referred 16 cases of suspected non-citizen voting in the 2024 November election to the Department of Attorney General through 2025. In 2026, an additional 22 cases concerning non-citizen voting were referred to the Michigan Attorney General.

6 cases resulted in criminal charges, 10 have been closed without charges, and 22 are under review.

The Attorney General has charged:

Michael Akioya , 39, Oak Park

False statement on absent voter ballot application False statement on absentee vote ballot return envelope

, 39, Oak Park Kimberley DiDonato , 60, Rose Township

Election Forgery Using a computer to commit a crime

, 60, Rose Township Alondra Harker , 26, Three Rivers

Election law — fraudulent registration

, 26, Three Rivers Harumi Michael , 60, Wolverine Lake

2 counts of Election law forgery Unqualified elector attempting to vote False statement of voter registration

, 60, Wolverine Lake Robert Piva , 67, Roseville

Election law perjury Unqualified elector attempting to vote Election law — fraudulent registration

, 67, Roseville Basantha Sadasivian , 29, residing in the United Kingdom

Election law — unqualified elector attempting to vote



29, residing in the United Kingdom

Voter registrations associated with every identified non-citizen voter, charged or otherwise, have been cancelled.

“In my office, we’ve always taken election crimes seriously, and prosecute attacks on our voting systems to the fullest extent of the law,” said Attorney General Nessel. “We’re upholding election integrity by investigating all claims of non-citizen voters, as rare as they are, and holding bad actors accountable when they refuse to abide by the laws that keep our elections safe and secure. These charges reflect the severity of the allegations, the sanctity of our democracy, and the tremendous consequences of voting illegally— whether that’s done to try and ‘test’ security measures or to make an unlawful vote count.”

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