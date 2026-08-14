AG Nessel: 6 people charged for alleged voting crimes during 2024 November elections

LANSING, Mich. — On Thursday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced charges against 5 non-citizens alleged to have voted in the 2024 general election. In addition, 1 U.S. citizen is alleged to have registered their non-citizen spouse to vote.
The Michigan Department of State referred 16 cases of suspected non-citizen voting in the 2024 November election to the Department of Attorney General through 2025. In 2026, an additional 22 cases concerning non-citizen voting were referred to the Michigan Attorney General.
6 cases resulted in criminal charges, 10 have been closed without charges, and 22 are under review.
The Attorney General has charged:
- Michael Akioya, 39, Oak Park
- False statement on absent voter ballot application
- False statement on absentee vote ballot return envelope
- Kimberley DiDonato, 60, Rose Township
- Election Forgery
- Using a computer to commit a crime
- Alondra Harker, 26, Three Rivers
- Election law — fraudulent registration
- Harumi Michael, 60, Wolverine Lake
- 2 counts of Election law forgery
- Unqualified elector attempting to vote
- False statement of voter registration
- Robert Piva, 67, Roseville
- Election law perjury
- Unqualified elector attempting to vote
- Election law — fraudulent registration
- Basantha Sadasivian, 29, residing in the United Kingdom
- Election law — unqualified elector attempting to vote
- Election law — unqualified elector attempting to vote
Voter registrations associated with every identified non-citizen voter, charged or otherwise, have been cancelled.
“In my office, we’ve always taken election crimes seriously, and prosecute attacks on our voting systems to the fullest extent of the law,” said Attorney General Nessel. “We’re upholding election integrity by investigating all claims of non-citizen voters, as rare as they are, and holding bad actors accountable when they refuse to abide by the laws that keep our elections safe and secure. These charges reflect the severity of the allegations, the sanctity of our democracy, and the tremendous consequences of voting illegally— whether that’s done to try and ‘test’ security measures or to make an unlawful vote count.”
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