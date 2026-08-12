UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old girl found

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — UPDATE: The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the missing 12-year-old girl has been located and is safe.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a 12-year-old girl.

The girl walked away from her home near Portland Road and South State Road in Ionia County Wednesday at 12:45 p.m.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and carrying a cheetah print backpack.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact Sgt. David Robinson through Ionia County Central Dispatch at (616) 527-0400.

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