Pilot and teen hospitalized after small plane crash in Kalamazoo County near Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Mich. — A small plane crashed in the Vicksburg area of Kalamazoo County Wednesday evening.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. near the 5700 block of E W Avenue, according to Michigan State Police.



The pilot, a 55-year-old male, and the passenger, a 13-year-old male, were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) authorities are on scene and will conduct an investigation into the crash.

MSP asks the public to avoid the area until the scene has been secured and is determined to be safe.

No additional details were provided.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube