Sinkhole closes westbound I-196 at M-40

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich — A large sinkhole has closed a stretch of westbound I-196 in Allegan County, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

The closure begins at M-40. Crews discovered the sinkhole near mile marker 45 late Tuesday night.

Drivers who travel that stretch of highway should expect backups. Officials say the closure will last about one week.

The prescribed detour takes drivers onto westbound M-40 into Holland, then onto southbound US-31, which merges with I-196 south of the city.

South of Holland- See map below.

Westbound I-196 is scheduled to close between M-40 and US-31 for road repair 7 p.m. TONIGHT(Tuesday) through 5 p.m. next Tuesday, August 18. Traffic is detoured using M-40 and US-31.

MiDrive- https://t.co/IdfybGcSft pic.twitter.com/3KFuJzYSi0 — MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) August 11, 2026

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