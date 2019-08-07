Contact Us

News Tips

Think there’s something we should look into? Are you with a PR firm or business wanting to let us know of an upcoming event or a product? E-mail us at news@fox17online.com to tell us.

Feedback

Have a concern or complaint (or a praise or a ‘thank you’). Click here to let us know.

Signal Issues

If you have a problem receiving our signal over an antenna, please click here for details that may help you.

Morning Mix

Have an idea for our entertainment and lifestyles show, the Morning Mix? Send an email to WXMIMMwebforms@fox17online.com to let them know.

FOX 17 Morning News

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com

School Closings

If you’re a school click here to find out what you need to do to have your closing listed on FOX 17.

For commercial, paid licensing of WXMI – FOX 17 footage and archive (not viewer requests), please see this page for information on how to request access to specific content.

Public File

FOX 17’s public file is located at:

3117 Plaza Drive NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

WXMI Online Public File

For accessibility issues pertaining to the online public file, visit the FCC’s Help Website

For other Public File questions, contact the station’s Public File Manager: 616-364-8722

E-mail

Inspections may be conducted between 8:00a.m. and 5:00p.m, Monday through Friday. If you have more questions regarding this please contact the station during normal business hours. (616) 364-8722.

FOX 17’s Statement of Equal Opportunity Policy

FOX 17 believes in equal employment opportunities for all, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, or any other legally protected classification. It is the company’s policy to hire and promote the most qualified applicants to comply with all federal, state and local equal employment opportunity laws. FOX 17 WXMI also is committed to maintaining a work environment free from all forms of employee discrimination and/or harassment. There is a policy of “zero tolerance” for such behavior.

WXMI FCC EEO Public File Reports

FOX 17 Production Services

Sight, Sound, Motion, Emotion…

That’s what we’re about. Ideas and images that command attention. Your company is always changing, evolving. So should the way you promote it.



A 30 second commercial.

A 60 second Public Service Announcement.

A 10-minute demonstration video.

A half-hour show.

You’ve got the ideas. We’ll make them work. For you.

For rates, availability, or general information call:

FOX 17 WXMI

(616) 364-8722

Mailing Address:

3117 Plaza Drive NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Main Phone Line:

616-364-8722

For commments on the FOX 17 website:

Zac Harmon

Multi-Media Content Editor

desk@fox17online.com