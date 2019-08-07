Contact Us

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FOX 17 Morning News
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FOX 17’s Statement of Equal Opportunity Policy
FOX 17 believes in equal employment opportunities for all, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, or any other legally protected classification. It is the company’s policy to hire and promote the most qualified applicants to comply with all federal, state and local equal employment opportunity laws. FOX 17 WXMI also is committed to maintaining a work environment free from all forms of employee discrimination and/or harassment. There is a policy of “zero tolerance” for such behavior.
WXMI FCC EEO Public File Reports
FOX 17 Production Services
Sight, Sound, Motion, Emotion…
That’s what we’re about. Ideas and images that command attention. Your company is always changing, evolving. So should the way you promote it.
You’ve got the ideas. We’ll make them work. For you.
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Main Phone Line:
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Zac Harmon
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desk@fox17online.com
Unpublishing Guidelines:
Under some circumstances, FOX 17 will consider editing or unpublishing certain stories previously posted to the FOX 17 website. Such considerations include:
FOX 17 will not consider requests involving serious felonies, particularly those involving violent crimes, including sexual assault. Public figures and those in positions of trust are held to a higher standard of scrutiny and therefore, stories involving these individuals will be evaluated accordingly.
The station may check court records and other public records to make an informed, compassionate decision. However, the onus is on the subject to collect the pertinent data surrounding each individual case.