GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan golf program is giving kids the chance to hit the course, learn the game, and see if golf is the right fit for them.

First Tee's Play Nine program at Indian Trails Golf Course walks kids through nine holes of golf, teaching them the fundamentals of the sport without requiring a full commitment. The program is designed to lower the barriers that can keep families from trying golf in the first place.

WATCH: One swing started it all: West Michigan siblings discover golf together

One swing started it all: West Michigan siblings discover golf together

"We really want to make sure that entry level experience is not going to be cost prohibitive,” First Tee West Michigan CEO Tyler Smies said, “Give it a shot, and see if your kid enjoys it.”

For Grand Rapids neighbor Katie Moss, golf was never on her radar. She says getting all five of her kids into a sport can be timely and expensive.

"We kind of always have stayed away from it just because we knew it was going to be another expense that we couldn't afford to do," Moss said.

But after her son Isaiah expressed interest in the sport, she began exploring her options.

PAIGE MEYER. Isaiah Moss at Indian Trails Golf Course.

"I just saw golf as an option and told my parents that I wanted to try it," Isaiah Moss said.

That's when the family discovered the Play Nine program.

"It was kind of hard for my first couple of times swinging the golf club, but once I did it a couple times I kind of got used to it and wanted to keep on doing it more and more," Isaiah said.

For Katie, watching her kids take to the sport has been a rewarding experience.

"That was a good opportunity for them to really learn how to play the game of golf and have the experience that neither my husband nor I could have given them," Moss said.

Now, 4 of Katie's 5 kids have continued playing golf, all because Isaiah wanted to give it a try. His younger brother Judah, credits Isaiah for getting him involved.

WXMI. Isaiah Moss (left) golfing alongside his brother Judah Moss (right).

"He kind of encouraged me to do it, so I did it," Judah Moss said.

And the sibling rivalry has only added to the fun.

"I like to compete with my brother a lot and try to beat him and stuff," Isaiah said.

For more information on First Tee’s Play Nine program, click here.

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