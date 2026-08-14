HOLLAND, Mich. — August is National Breastfeeding Month, and Holland Hospital is making sure new mothers have the resources they need to feed their babies through a free weekly support group.

WATCH: Holland Hospital's free breastfeeding support group helps new moms meet their feeding goals

Holland Hospital's free breastfeeding support group helps new moms meet their feeding goals

Amanda Brown and her daughter Lois — nicknamed "Lowy" — are among the families who have benefited from the program.

"She was born April 17th. She's my first. And she's excited to be here," Brown said.

Brown's birth experience at Holland Hospital was a positive one, even though it involved a cesarean section.

"She was stubborn from the get-go. We scheduled the C-section, and it was a great experience," Brown said. "They made me feel comfortable. I knew it was a major surgery, but everyone made it seem like it was just the most routine, easy thing."

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Amanda and Lois Brown

But the family's connection to Holland Hospital didn't end there. After leaving the hospital, Lois continued to lose weight — a concern that brought Brown to Breastfeeding Connections.

"She did lose almost 10% of her body weight before we left the hospital, but not quite 10%, and then when I came to lactation group on Tuesday, she dropped 11% of her body weight," Brown said. "She wasn't staying awake long enough to transfer enough milk, so she just wasn't gaining enough weight."

Breastfeeding Connections is a free weekly support group at Holland Hospital for mothers seeking guidance on issues including latching difficulties, cluster feeding, milk supply, and infant weight gain. Parents also have the option to weigh their babies before and after feedings to monitor milk transfer and growth.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Lois Brown

Lactation consultants like Sarah Moelker worked with Brown to develop a plan to get Lois back on track.

"We had a game plan for me to nurse, and then I would pump, and then I would give her a little bit of a bottle with what I could pump, like half an ounce to an ounce," Brown said. "I think I saw them Tuesday. I did that nurse pump bottle feed until Friday. I called them, and they allowed me to come in and weigh her again, and she was up like I don't even remember how many ounces, but a lot."

Brown followed the plan around the clock that week — and it paid off.

"The following Tuesday, so one week of that process, I went in, and we did just a nursing session, and she transferred great," Brown said.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Holland Hospital registered nurse and lactation consultant Sarah Moelker

Lois continued to improve and went on to breastfeed successfully. Brown said she couldn't have done it without the support group.

"I think I would have just been too nervous of not knowing that it was working that I would have switched to something where I can see the ounces that she's taking," Brown said. "Without the support and knowing I had somewhere to go every week and people I could call with questions, I definitely don't think I would still be breastfeeding right now."

Moelker said Brown's determination made the difference.

Amanda Brown Lois Brown

"Amanda dug in her heels, and she said, I want to make breastfeeding work, and I'm going to do what it takes. And she did it, and did an amazing job," Moelker said. "It's very rewarding to be somebody's cheerleader and somebody's encourager."

Moelker described the weekly sessions as a highlight of her work.

"It's the best day of the week. It's every Tuesday from 1:30 to 3:00, and it's free. There's no registration required, and it's right here at Holland Hospital in our conference rooms," Moelker said. "It is us as lactation consultants meeting with them one-on-one, getting their major concern that they come with, and helping them to meet their goals one-on-one, whatever that is."

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Sarah Moelker and Amanda and Lois Brown

For Brown, the group has been life-changing.

"Breastfeeding was a big goal of mine, so the fact that I'm four months out, still being able to do it and have a happy, healthy baby is amazing to me, so I'm very, very grateful," Brown said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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