Today's Forecast: Less humid and pleasant

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: We are in store for a beautiful outdoor day today as dry air filters in behind last night's cold front. Highs will be in the low 80s, with a few clouds and slight northwest breeze. The comfortable conditions last through tonight as well, with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Tuesday starts out dry and quiet, but as a system approaches from the west showers and storms will build in. This happens primarily during the evening and overnight, but a few showers could move in during the late afternoon for the lakeshore. Some of these storms could be strong, but as of now West Michigan is not in any severe weather risk. After that system leaves early Wednesday, the end of the week looks quiet and dry, with below average temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with morning lows in the 50s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 80, plus lower humidity. Wind N/NW at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and comfortable with lower humidity. Lows in the low 60s. Light west wind.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Chance showers/storms late in the day and Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY: Chance A.M. showers/thunderstorms, then turning partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 80.

SATURDAY: Chance thunderstorms, partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Chance showers, partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

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