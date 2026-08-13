Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and humid, with a few showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: Patchy fog this morning could lead to lower visibility again during the morning commute. Fog should lift by 9 or 10 a.m., with many staying mostly cloudy through the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s and staying humid,. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening, mainly south of I-96, but many of us will stay dry. Friday looks dry and the best outdoor day of the week. Temperatures will remain in the lower 80s through the end of the work week and humidity will stay high. Another system is forecast to come in this weekend with showers and thunderstorms possible Saturday, and the chance for thunderstorms on Sunday. Part of West Michigan has been included in the Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for isolated severe storms Saturday afternoon. The start of next week will be dry and more comfortable with some sunshine on Monday and Tuesday, and lower humidity.

TODAY: Morning fog. Partly to mostly cloudy with chance afternoon showers/thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: West 5 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy fog. A few showers possible south of I-94. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: Light

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s and humid.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance showers/thunderstorms. Some could be strong. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers/thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and less humid.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 80 and less humid.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the low 80s.

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube