Kalamazoo teen critically injured in shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers are investigating an overnight shooting that left an 18-year-old man critically injured.

According to KDPS, officers were dispatched around 1 a.m. Sunday to the 1400 block of Fox Ridge Drive after reports of multiple shots fired.

Shortly after the initial calls, a man contacted 9-1-1 and reported that he had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say officers immediately began providing medical assistance before the victim was transported to a local hospital. The victim remains in critical condition.

Investigators say the case is still in the preliminary stages, and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the KDPS Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Kalamazoo Silent Observer by calling 269-343-2100, using the P3Tips app, or visiting KalamazooSilentObserver.com.

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