"Stop lying and resign immediately": Neighbors confront Plainfield Township trustee over Islamophobic post

PLAINFIELD TWP., Mich. — Plainfield Township held a special meeting Friday over a Facebook post allegedly made by Trustee Bob Reminga calling for a hunting permit to be used on Muslims.

The township board voted to censure Reminga and called for his resignation. Reminga continues to deny making the post.

WXMI Trustee Bob Reminga denies the alleged Islamophobic post made on his account

Before the meeting, I found the original comment connected to his social media page and confronted him about it at his home.

The comment was left on post about Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud speaking at a city meeting from September of 2025.

FULL INTERVIEW CONFRONTING ROB REMINGA:

Interview confronting Plainfield TWP. Trustee

When asked to confirm his Facebook page, Reminga acknowledged it.

Waleed: "I was wondering just to make sure, this is your Facebook page, correct?"

Reminga: "Looks like it, yeah."

When shown the comment linked to his account, Reminga denied posting it and suggested his account may have been hacked.

Waleed: "I'll go back again just to show you, but that is the comment looks like that you made."

Reminga: "Yeah, that's what it says. I didn't make it, but what it is is, I was told by one of my tech tech friends that 'change your password, man, you've been hacked'. So that's all I know about that."

WXMI The meeting room at Plainfield Twp. hit capacity for Friday's special meeting.

Neighbors packed Friday's meeting to voice their concerns. Many called on Reminga to step down.

"Stop lying, face the reality of the harm you have caused, and resign immediately," Sarah said.

"I'm ashamed for shaking your hand at church every day," Theresa said.

WXMI Veteran James Stover spoke out against Reminga's alleged post.

Vietnam veteran James Stover also addressed Reminga directly.

"I don't know your background, but I'm asking you to resign. I didn't go to Vietnam so you could be a bigot," Stover said.

Under Michigan law, the township does not have the power to remove Reminga from office. The board voted to censure him and pushed for his resignation.

"I'll give you one more opportunity to do the right thing," a said Twp. Board Supervisor Tom Coleman.

Reminga said he will not resign.

"I'm not going to resign. If the will of the people {is to} vote me out. Then vote me out," Reminga said.

As the meeting progressed, Reminga walked out during public comments. Neighbors demanded more answers.

"If you're going to leave, please leave. Come on, let's go. Let's get to the bottom of this," a neighbor said.

REMINGA WALKS OUT OF MEETING:

Rob Reminga walks out of meeting

I spoke with Reminga as he walked out.

"You got any comments, Bob?" he was asked.

"Not at this point. I got to get back to work," Reminga said.

Reminga's wife, Lorrie, also denied the post.

"There's a difference between — I'm going to call it crap — some of the stuff that he posts, this, there's a huge difference." Lorrie said.

I asked: "So you're still denying you made the post?"

"I deny that I made the post," Bob said.

Several neighbors at Friday's meeting said they would support a recall against Reminga. A signature sheet was already being passed around during the meeting. Reminga remains on the Plainfield Township Board.

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