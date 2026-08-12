GR storage bin program for homeless faces funding challenges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids storage program that helps people experiencing homelessness keep their belongings off downtown streets is fighting to stay funded after federal pandemic relief money dried up.

The program, launched in 2021 in partnership with Mel Trotter Ministries, provides storage bins for personal belongings. It started with 158 bins and has grown to 265. An estimated 800 people currently use the bins to store 10,000 pounds of personal belongings. Since the program began, it has reached a significant number of people in need.

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"We have served just over 2,800 unique individuals since the beginning of the program," Connie Bohatch, Grand Rapids Senior Managing Director of Community Services, said.

For several years, the city used $200,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to pay for the program. With that money exhausted, the city committed $100,000 from its refuse budget this year to keep it running.

"As now we plan to move forward with another year of operation, and depending on how we'll have to scale that," Bohatch said.

On Wednesday, the Downtown Development Authority approved an additional $50,000 in funding. The money is intended to help maintain staffing and hours of operation.

"We're just very grateful. We're grateful to the DDA today for approving the funding to support it," Bohatch said.

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Bohatch said the program benefits more than just those experiencing homelessness.

"Not only does it benefit the persons who are experiencing homelessness, but it's a real benefit to our downtown area in helping keep things, you know, clean and visitable and lively," Bohatch said.

The DDA vote was not unanimous. Board member Greg McNeilly cast the only no vote, saying he has concerns about the program's long-term impact.

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"On the merits of the program, I'm also concerned that subsidizing people living on the streets is not compassion. I understand why some people may be empathetic for it, but I don't believe it's compassion," McNeilly said.

McNeilly said he wants to see more permanent solutions to homelessness.

"I think this is a short-term solution by some. This is long-term very harmful to people, and I don't believe that it's true compassion in treating people with dignity by subsidizing homelessness," McNeilly said.

The city is seeking additional partnerships to help close the remaining funding gap.

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