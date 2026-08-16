Today's Forecast: Scattered Showers & Storms, P.M. Clearing

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Plan on scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms this morning mainly south of I-96 as a cold front sinks through. Rain should start to taper off by mid afternoon, but a pop up shower or storm will remain possible through this evening. It will be warm with highs in the lower 80s, and very humid with dewpoints holding steady around 70. Skies will gradually clear behind the front and winds will turn out of the northwest, ushering in some drier air. Humidity will continue to drop overnight. High pressure builds in for Monday bringing us sunshine, lower humidity, and highs around 80. Tuesday will be another nice outdoor day before our next system starts to move in later in the day. Showers and storms will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday as a strong cold front moves through, but this will be a quick system and we should transition back to sunshine by the later half of Wednesday. The end of the week look quiet and dry, with below average temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with morning lows in the 50s.

TODAY: Cloudy with A.M. showers/thunderstorms, then P.M. clearing. Highs in the low 80s and very humid. Wind SW turning NW at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low/mid 60s and falling humidity. Wind N at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 plus lower humidity. Wind N/NW at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 80. Chance showers/storms late in the day and Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY: Chance A.M. showers/thunderstorms, then turning partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

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