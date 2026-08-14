EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual Taste of East Grand Rapids returns Wednesday, bringing together local restaurants and food vendors for one night in Gaslight Village.

The event, which has run for more than 10 years, takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

"That's what we're looking to do, is just bring people in, get to see what Gaslight Village is like, and then also the local flavor," said Andrew Grashuis, an event leader.

Wealthy Street will close to make room for artisan vendors, kids' games and live music at different locations throughout the closure. A fire truck will also be on site for children.

The event gives people who don't normally eat in the area a chance to sample local restaurant menus and see what's new, while drawing visitors from outside East Grand Rapids into the village.

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Taste of East Grand Rapids brings one-night food fest back to Gaslight Village

"You get new people coming in, trying restaurants here like Carolina's and Big Bob's, and they've never experienced that before, and they want to come back," Grashuis said.

Food trucks, including Kona Ice and a D&W truck, will be positioned throughout Wealthy Street.

Activities will include carnival games and face painting for children of all ages.

This year, the event runs alongside Rally on Reeds, with organizers expecting visitors from that event to visit Taste of East as well.

Tickets cost $1 each and can be purchased at the event. Different food options will have varying costs, with a menu to be released showing available items.

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