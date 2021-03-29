Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Blitz
Blitz
Pennfield fends off Coldwater for first conference title since 2003
Zach Harig
High School
Rockford tops West Ottawa, wins outright OK Red title
Jason Hutton
High School
Zion Christian beats Grand River Prep, wins Alliance League title outright
Jason Hutton
Blitz
Newaygo beats Montague, to play in first regional final since 1992
Zach Harig
11:07 PM, Mar 29, 2021
Blitz
Hudsonville beats Mona Shores to advance to seventh straight regional final
Zach Harig
10:07 PM, Mar 29, 2021
Blitz
East Grand Rapids holds off Rockford to advance to regional final
Zach Harig
10:00 PM, Mar 29, 2021
Blitz
West Catholic beats GR Christian behind Kimball's 27 point effort
Zach Harig
9:42 PM, Mar 29, 2021
Blitz
Kent City pulls away from WM Christian to advance to regional final
Zach Harig
9:35 PM, Mar 29, 2021
Blitz
Former CMU football player discusses struggles with mental health
Zach Harig
12:54 PM, Mar 29, 2021
Blitz
Rockford hockey falls to Detroit Catholic Central, finishes state runner-up
Zach Harig
11:50 PM, Mar 27, 2021
Blitz
Zeeland East beats West Ottawa for district title
Zach Harig
11:45 PM, Mar 27, 2021
Blitz
GR Catholic beats Unity Christian for fourth straight district crown
Zach Harig
11:36 PM, Mar 27, 2021
Blitz
Hopkins wins crosstown battle with Wayland for first district title since 2002
Zach Harig
11:30 PM, Mar 27, 2021
Blitz
Byron Center finishes season as runner-up after heartbreaking loss
Zach Harig
5:08 PM, Mar 27, 2021
Blitz
Grand Haven beats Muskegon for first district title since 2012
Zach Harig
5:00 PM, Mar 27, 2021
Blitz
Coopersville celebrates district title just months after fighting for a season
Zach Harig
4:52 PM, Mar 27, 2021
Blitz
East Grand Rapids beats Caledonia, wins first district since 2011
Zach Harig
4:45 PM, Mar 27, 2021
Blitz
Mona Shores beats GR Union for first district title since 2017
Zach Harig
11:28 PM, Mar 26, 2021
Blitz
Wayland wins OT thriller, district title over South Christian
Zach Harig
11:25 PM, Mar 26, 2021
Blitz
Montague beats Whitehall, wins district title
Zach Harig
11:16 PM, Mar 26, 2021
Blitz
GR Christian beats GR Catholic for second straight district crown
Zach Harig
10:15 PM, Mar 26, 2021
Blitz
Hudsonville wins seventh straight district title with win over Jenison
Zach Harig
10:06 PM, Mar 26, 2021
Blitz
Unity Christian erases halftime deficit to beat West Catholic
Zach Harig
11:04 PM, Mar 25, 2021
Blitz
South Christian ends Godwin Heights' season in district semis
Zach Harig
11:03 PM, Mar 25, 2021
Blitz
Byron Center tops Marquette, advances to first-ever state hockey finals
Zach Harig
7:52 PM, Mar 25, 2021
Blitz
Freshman Grace Lyons helps Rockford beat Cedar Springs to advance
Zach Harig
10:02 PM, Mar 24, 2021
Blitz
Rockford beats Grandville to advance to first-ever state semifinal
Zach Harig
9:58 PM, Mar 24, 2021
Blitz
Byron Center stuns powerhouse Hartland in state quarterfinals
Zach Harig
9:56 PM, Mar 23, 2021
Blitz
Vikings varsity season ends as they remain in quarantine
Zach Harig
2:12 PM, Mar 22, 2021
Blitz
Logan Nickolaus' game-winner lifts Byron Center to regional title
Zach Harig
9:48 PM, Mar 20, 2021
Blitz
Young talent helps GR Catholic beat FHC, win another regional title
Zach Harig
9:32 PM, Mar 20, 2021
Blitz
GR Catholic downs South Christian for sixth straight win
Zach Harig
11:01 PM, Mar 19, 2021
Blitz
WM Aviation continues hot streak, beats Holland Calvary
Zach Harig
11:00 PM, Mar 19, 2021
Blitz
Wellspring Prep wins overtime thriller over Black River
Zach Harig
11:00 PM, Mar 19, 2021
Blitz
Zeeland East girls finish regular season with win over Muskegon
Zach Harig
10:09 PM, Mar 19, 2021
Blitz
Newaygo uses hot start to beat Big Rapids, finish unbeaten in conference
Zach Harig
10:00 PM, Mar 19, 2021
Blitz
Zeeland East beats Muskegon to cap a perfect regular season
Zach Harig
9:30 PM, Mar 19, 2021
Blitz
Holton beats Morley Stanwood to win CSAA Silver outright
Zach Harig
9:22 PM, Mar 19, 2021
Blitz
Kambestad has big night in West Catholic's win over Hamilton JV
Zach Harig
9:07 PM, Mar 19, 2021
Blitz
Contact tracing ends the season for two standout wrestlers
Zach Harig
2:46 PM, Mar 19, 2021
Blitz
Forest Hills Central beats Mattawan to advance to regional semifinal
Zach Harig
5:08 PM, Mar 16, 2021
Blitz
Kent County introduces stricter guidelines for high school basketball
Zach Harig
9:25 PM, Mar 15, 2021
Blitz
Byron Center beats Grandville in OT, wins OK Rue title outright
Zach Harig
12:11 AM, Mar 13, 2021
Blitz
Bloomingdale beats Mendon, remains perfect in Southwest 10
Zach Harig
11:59 PM, Mar 12, 2021
Blitz
Belding's Trenton Altman bowls perfect game
Zach Harig
11:56 PM, Mar 12, 2021
