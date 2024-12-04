High school basketball: SC and Jension girls, GRC and Northview boys pick up wins

(WXMI) — FOX 17 has highlights from four high school basketball games across West Michigan.

Girls basketball: Jenison 45, Allendale 43

Girls basketball: South Christian 65, Grand Rapids Christian 53

Boys basketball: Grand Rapids Christian 75, South Christian 55

Boys basketball: Northview 72, Grandville 50

