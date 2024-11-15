Blitz Week 12: Regional titles up for grabs. Here is where the Blitz will be

(WXMI) — Regional titles are up for grabs on Friday and Saturday.

FOX 17 will have coverage on Friday from our Game of the Week, Forest Hills Central vs. Zeeland West at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. with Thomas Cook and Bret Bakita. We'll have all of the highlights after college football on Friday and Saturday night.

Here is where our Blitz team will be at on Friday:

Division 2

Portage Central vs. Byron Center

Division 3

Forest Hills Central vs. Zeeland West, 7:00 p.m.

Division 4

South Christian vs. Whitehall, 7:00 p.m.

Portland vs. Niles, 7:00 p.m.

Division 5

Kalamazoo United vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 7:00 p.m.

Here is where our Blitz team will be at on Saturday:

Division 1

Hudsonville vs. Howell, 1:00 p.m.

Division 6

Lansing Catholic vs. Newaygo, 1:00 p.m.

Constantine vs. Jackson Lumen Christi, 1:00 p.m.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)