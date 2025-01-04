Blitz: Highlights from the first Friday night of 2025

(WXMI) — It's the first Friday night of 2025 and the FOX 17 Blitz has highlights from basketball games all over West Michigan.

Boys: Muskegon 65, Jenison 17

Boys: Reeths-Puffer 53, Caledonia 42

Girls: Caledonia 59, Reeths-Puffer 29

Girls: Rockford 60, Grand Haven 48

Boys: Rockford 76, Grand Haven 37

