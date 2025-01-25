No amount of snow could stop the Blitz on Friday night

(WXMI) — Highlights from games around West Michigan on Friday night.
Girls basketball: Grand Haven 55, East Kentwood 43
Girls basketball: West Catholic 68, Wyoming 52
Girls basketball: Catholic Central 53, Forest Hills Northern 40
Boys basketball: Catholic Central 51, Forest Hills Northern 49
Boys basketball: Covenant Christian 54, Western Michigan Christian 31
Boys basketball: Hudsonville 66, Grandville 44
