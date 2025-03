(WXMI) — Rockford 64, Muskegon 62

North Muskegon 59, Calvin Christian 43

Blitz: Rockford's game-winning three-pointer claims district crown

Thomas Cook and Bret Bakita have a full recap of the high school boys basketball district finals.

