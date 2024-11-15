Rockford, Battle Creek Lakeview and South Christian volleyball teams win regional titles

Rockford, Battle Creek Lakeview and South Christian volleyball teams all won regional titles on Thursday night. FOX 17 has the highlights from all three games.

Rockford 3, Jenison 0

Battle Creek Lakeview 3, Portage Northern 1

South Christian 3, Grand Rapids Christian 2

