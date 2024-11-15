Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Rockford, Battle Creek Lakeview and South Christian volleyball teams win regional titles

South Christian Volleyball
FOX 17
South Christian Volleyball
South Christian Volleyball
Posted

Rockford, Battle Creek Lakeview and South Christian volleyball teams all won regional titles on Thursday night. FOX 17 has the highlights from all three games.

Rockford 3, Jenison 0

Volleyball: Rockford 3, Jenison 0

Battle Creek Lakeview 3, Portage Northern 1

Volleyball: Battle Creek Lakeview 3, Portage Northern 1

South Christian 3, Grand Rapids Christian 2

Volleyball: South Christian 3, Grand Rapids Christian 2

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
America-Votes-2024_1200x1200.jpg

The latest election news is on FOX 17