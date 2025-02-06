Ottawa Hills offensive lineman Rashawn Rogers signs to play at Michigan State

(WXMI) — Ottawa Hills offensive lineman Rashawn Rogers signed her national letter of intent to play football at Michigan State. Rogers will be a preferred walk-on for the Spartans.

Everything there is amazing. The coaching, the players, the alumni, everybody is there together. It's like a big ole community," Rogers said. "They said they like how I played and they like how I'd fit in their scheme."

